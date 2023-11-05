Investing in solid waste could be very rewarding with huge revenue because it is a venture most investors distaste.

Annually, Nigeria generates 32 million ton of waste, however, the absence of strong environmental policies, government infrastructure or near zero implementation of law, has further shown the need for private hands to fill the gap by investing in it.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, Dr Innocent Ihennacho Ogbonna, expressing his dismay at the lackadaisical attitude of some Nigerians in handling waste, noted that, it is time for investors to come and fill the gap.

Citing an example of companies that are making it in the venture, he says, “Nestle Nigeria is not only creating jobs for hundreds of people, or creating sound nutritious products but also ensure tidiness and clean environment. My visit to its Agbara outfit showed it has various segments for waste management whereby empty plastic bottles are not mixed with other waste.”

Profitability

Moreover, Ogbonna says, with many public functions in open fields, one can make N150,000 every month from hiring of mobile toilets, and N100,000 from recycled products like metal objects and others.

“But for solid waste, someone will need about N4m for purchase of waste disposal trucks or acquisitions of portable and moveable mobile toilets.

At the moment, an investor in mobile portable toilets can earn N2,000 per day because they are mostly in demands in fields where there are large gathering of people for events.

Addressing the media in its 2023 World Consumer Day celebration in its Agbara Industrial Estate, the managing director, Nestle Nigeria, Wassim ElHusseini, explains that, it’s moving into the area is apparent bid to tackle waste.