The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has emphasised the need for government to critically focus on improving business operating environment and other challenges that have continued to limit the sector’s performance.

The director- general, MAN, Dr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said manufacturing is a deliberate effort of governments while emphasising the need for government to incentivise and remove the binding constraints that limit the day-to- day survival of the sector.

‘This is what I think government has not done, that is why the sector continues to perform very poorly,’ he stressed.

He bemoaned the challenges facing the sector that have limited its competitiveness, saying the country cannot have unproductive and uncompetitive manufacturing sector and expect there will be no inflow of those goods produced from outside the country.

“They unfairly compete with the domestic goods. Now we are seeing economies around us perfecting their deals. With the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and the ETLS, Nigeria borders cannot be closed.

Reeling out some of the challenges hurting the sector he said, “The downturn in the sector’s performance is connected to insufficient power supply, high cost of diesel and foreign exchange, and brain drain that is shrinking the labour force.

“We are also having a situation where many multinationals are having their monies tied down, they cannot export because it is within their right to repatriate profits.

an environment where the communities where people operate are also putting a lot of pressure on them.

“Furthermore, we are in a transition period where many of the politicians have not focused on those critical infrastructures and issues that need to facilitate an enduring sustainable manufacturing process.”

Since the beginning of last year, the Russia-Ukraine war surged the cost of inputs largely used by manufacturers such as diesel and foreign exchange in Africa’s biggest economy.

He said the association has been engaging the government on improved forex, adding that there cannot be an improved forex situation if the country does not produce what it imports.

Ajayi-Kadir emphasised that the association’s engagement with the government has been to the fact that “you cannot have an improved foreign exchange situation if the country does not produce what they import. That is the simplest way to explain how you can have relief for the naira.”