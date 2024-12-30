Manchester City are looking to sign Ola Aina as replacement for their ageing right-back Kyle Walker.

Walker, 34, is nearing the end of his career and the Citizens were already planning for life without the England international.

Aina has already established himself as one of the best full-backs in the English Premier League.

The Nigeria international can operate as a right-back and left-back.

According to The Sun of UK, Manchester City have identified the Chelsea academy graduate as a long-term successor for Walker.

The 27-year-old, who has six months left on his contract with Nottingham Forest, has performed admirably for the club this season.

He has scored twice in 19 league appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the current campaign.