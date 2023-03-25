Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 43-year-old man, Abiodun Oladapo, who impregnated his 19-year-old biological daughter and threatened to kill her should she ever expose his sexual escapade to anyone.

The incident, which happened in Mowe, Obafemi-Owode local government area of the State, also involved one Ms Oluwatoyin Idowu, a divorcee and mother of two, who hinted the Police about the incident when her only son, Michael, was about to be implicated in the matter.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the randy father, Abiodun, had been sleeping with the 19-year-old daughter since February 2022 when the girl started living with him after her mother separated with the suspect.

The Police said upon his discovery that the victim was five-month-old pregnant for him, Abiodun allegedly ordered his daughter to implicate Ms Idowu’s only son, Michael Idowu, who only had intercourse with the victim three months ago, as being responsible for the pregnancy.

The development, however, infuriated Ms Idowu, who in turn, reported the matter to the Police at the Mowe Divisional Police Headquarters after she had allegedly interrogated her son “and discovered that the victim was not saying the truth.”

The Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed Abiodun’s arrest, said that the victim (name withheld) has confided in the Police that though Michael Idowu slept with her in December 2022, but her father, Abiodun was responsible for her pregnancy.

She stated further that her father had been sleeping with her since February 2022 with threat to kill her if she ever informed anyone about it.

“Upon her confession, the Divisional Police Officer (D.P.O) in charge of Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, detailed detectives to go after the randy father and he was subsequently arrested. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but blamed it on the devil.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, who had long separated with the victim’s mother, took custody of the girl when her mother remarried and they have been living together since then,” the PPRO stated.

SP Oyeyemi, however, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and possible prosecution.