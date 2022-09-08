The Kwara State Police Command, on Thursday, paraded a middle-aged man, Ibrahim Hassan, who allegedly killed his 90-year-old father, Sabi Ibrahim.

The victim was said to be a retired Corporal of the Nigerian Army.

Hassan allegedly killed his biological father on Monday, August 5, 2022 after administering a paracetamol injection on the deceased and strangulated him. He thereafter buried the old man in a shallow grave inside an uncompleted building.

The spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who paraded the suspect, said one Aisha Ibrahim had on August 5, 2022 reported at a police station that her father was missing.

He said that the police resolved to get to the root of the matter following the suspicion that trailed the circumstances of the deceased’s disappearance.

Ajayi said: “Investigation into the matter led to the arrest of one Ibrahim Hassan ‘M’, a biological son of the missing old man. During investigation, the suspect confessed to have administered paracetamol injection mixed with other substances on his father, who became weak and dizzy immediately after the injection.

“This he (the suspect) did after coming from the bank where he took his father to renew and collect his ATM card. He took the father on a motorcycle he borrowed to convey his father to an isolated uncompleted building and strangulated his father to death. He dug a shallow grave where he buried his father after dispossessing him of the Wema Bank ATM card they went to the bank to collect.”

He said that the suspect escaped to Kaduna State where he withdrew a total sum of N59,000 from his late father’s bank account.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) added that the suspect confessed that the purpose of killing his father was to dispossess him of the automated teller machine ( TM) card since he already knew the personal identification number (PIN).

Ajayi stated that the suspect also sold the motorcycle he borrowed to perpetrate the crime before escaping to Kaduna where he was eventually arrested.

“The ATM card and the stolen motorcycle have been recovered.

Suspect would soon be charged to court,” the PPRO added.