After taking a suspected hard drug, a young man, Adebayo Peter, has killed his friend, simply known as Lekan, in Akure, Ondo State capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred on Friday night at the Ireakari-Oloko junction area of the state capital.

It was further learnt that the suspect had been arrested by men of the State Police Command while the body of the deceased had been taken to a morgue.

A source who narrated that incident to our correspondent said the two friends hailed from Ede, Osun State.

According to him, Adebayo had taken a substance commonly known as ice, a crystal form of amphetamine-based drugs, shortly before killing his friend.

The source, who further explained that the pipes used to take the ice were found in their room, noted that both the suspect and the victim took the hard drug before the incident happened.

Adebayo, however, said he was the only one who took ice while the deceased smoked cigarettes, adding that he killed his victim with a gas cylinder.

LEADERSHIP learnt that it was another friend of the victim, who raised the alarm when he discovered the deceased in a pool of blood.

The source said: “We still don’t know why he killed his friend. When we asked him, he was saying unintelligible things. Both of them are from Ede town.

“It was the shout of one of their friends, who hails from Delta state, that attracted our attention to the incident. When we got into the room, we found Lekan in a pool of blood. He was still breathing. But shortly after, he died. We had to invite the Police.

“Their Delta friend said Lekan was with him outside and that the victim later went into the room to help him bring his phone charger. He said after waiting for about 15 minutes and Lekan didn’t come out, he had to go and check what had happened to him.

“According to him, he was prevented from entering the room by Adebayo, who said Lekan had gone out. But his pair of slippers were at the entrance. The boy had to go and peep through the window to find out what happened. It was then he saw Lekan lying on the floor covered with blood.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olufunmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

Odunlami said the case has been transferred to the State CID for further investigation.