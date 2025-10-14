One Wale Ogunleye has been brought before an Ekiti State Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 124 Pigs.

The police arraigned the 33-year-old man.

The defendant and others were said to have perpetrated the act between 2022 and 2025 in Ipoti-Ekiti within the Ido-Ekiti Magisterial District.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that they conspired to allegedly steal 124 pigs, valued at N12,400,000, belonging to one Philip Arogundade.

Oriyomi said the offence committed by the defendant is punishable under Sections 421 and 302(1)(a)(a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

Counsel to the defendant, Barrister Adunni Olanipekun, urged the court to admit her client to bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, granted the defendant bail of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Adeosun consequently adjourned the case till November 3 for hearing.