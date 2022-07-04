A resident of Lekki Phase 1, Eyenkorin, a suburb of Ilorin in Kwara State has reportedly set his own house on fire.

The man reportedly said that he deliberately sprayed his own three bedrooms flat with petrol and then set it on fire due to frustration from his wife.

The incident, according to the spokesman of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, happened at about 10.28am on Sunday.

He said a neighbour of the embattled man, one Mr Kola drew the attention of the Fire Service to the incident.

Adekunle said the operatives of the Fire Service were able to put out the raging fire on time and also prevented it from spreading to other buildings.

“A man that resides at Lekki Phase One Eyenkorin area in Ilorin, Kwara State on 3rd July, 2022 deliberately set his own house on fire. This terrible incident occurred this morning at about 10:28hrs, and one Mr. Kola leaving in the neighborhood was the one who quickly summoned the brigade to the scene of the fire outbreak.

“According to the report, the man said he deliberately sprayed his own three bedrooms flat with petrol and then set it on fire due to his wife high frustration,” Adekunle stated.