The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has said that the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration has embraced digital technology and it is encouraging the youth to key into the digital economy.

Dr Balarabe made this known during the quarterly Plug-in Kaduna into the Business World Breakfast, which was organized by the Economic Development Council of the Kaduna State Government.

The Plug-in Kaduna into the Business World Breakfast is a social gathering which fosters and strengthens business opportunities as it provides a platform where investors and government officials interact.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor pointed out that Kaduna state ‘’ has stayed true to the times, running what is today adjudged the finest form of Open Digital Governance.’’

‘’The e-governance platforms are available to prospective investors and our business partners. You do not need to avail yourself in Kaduna in person to be able to apply for permits, land and other registration processes as you can download and submit forms online.

‘’Many of the processes of obtaining licenses and permits in the state have since been automated,’’ she pointed out.

According to Dr Balarabe, ‘’only last Tuesday, we launched the 2020 Kaduna State General Household Survey Report and Dashboard by the Kaduna Bureau of Statistics. It is the largest household survey ever organized by a subnational statistical agency. ‘’

‘’The demographic data-bank and many other characteristics of the survey are available online on the dashboard recently launched, which I believe provides useful information on the state of markets in Kaduna state,’’ she added.

Dr Balarabe promised that Kaduna State Government will continue making concerted efforts in attracting investors, by continuously improving the business environment.

The Deputy Governor pointed out that government will achieve this ‘’through elimination of encumbrances to maintain the leading position in the subnational Ease of Doing Business ranking in Nigeria. ‘’

She said that the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) is investor-friendly, adding that it coordinates with government agencies on behalf of investors, to remove impediments in doing business in the state.

‘’It is a one-stop station for our investors. So, it is now possible for investors to invest in Kaduna from anywhere in the world by simply visiting Kadipa.kdsg.gov.ng, she added.

Dr Balarabe thanked Governor El-Rufai for making the event a reality as well as the efforts of members of the Economic Development Council, the innovative Board and Management team at KADIPA and investor related MDAs, for their contributions.