Munkaila Ado, 27, has allegedly killed one Safiya Alhaji Danladi, a 13-year-old girl in Pali community of Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that until her death, Safiya was four months pregnant for her boyfriend, Munkaila who was bent on getting the pregnancy aborted.

“The suspect (Munkaila) confessed that the missing girl was his girlfriend who was four-month pregnant to the knowledge of her mother but unknown to the father Alhaji Danladi Mohammed,” SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, police public relations officer in Bauchi said in a statement.

Munkaila opted to kill his lover after an unsuccessful arrangement to abort her four-month-old pregnancy in Gombe.

SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said, in a conspiracy with the mother of the 13-year-old girl and another accomplice, Mu’azu they, “took the victim to Gombe to procure an abortion, thereafter on reaching Gombe the victim was led to one Hajiya Amina Abubakar ‘f’ 50yr-old house in Jekada Fari behind Specialist Hospital Gombe where the victim was administered with some substances to cause the abortion.”

While returning home, Munkaila and Muazu strangled Safiya to death. They burnt and buried her in a shallow grave.

Wakil said the duo are charged with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide as well as violation of human rights and dignity of the girl child.