Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a middle-aged man identified as Oluranti Badejo, who allegedly strangled his wife to death, but later prepared her corpse as being electrocuted.

The 51-year-old Badejo, who resided at Orimerunmu quarters in the Mowe Ibafo axis of the Obafemi-Owode local government area of the State, allegedly snuffed life out of his 40-year-old wife, Folashade Badejo, during a scuffle between the two of them over minor disagreement.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Abeokuta, the state capital, said Badejo was arrested on Wednesday following a complaint lodged with the Police at the Mowe Divisional Headquarters by the younger sister of the deceased.

Oyeyemi stated that the suspect, having realised the gravity of his crime, later used hot iron to burn parts of Folashade’s lifeless body in order to make people believe that she was electrocuted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PPRO further explained that preliminary investigation conducted by the Police at the Mowe Division revealed that the suspect actually “strangled the deceased during a scuffle”

“But unfortunately for him, their 8-year-old daughter was there and witnessed the whole thing. It was the daughter who testified seeing her father strangulating her deceased mother to death.

“The lifeless body of the victim was there and then evacuated to the mortuary in Sagamu for post-mortem examination,” the PPRO said.

Oyeyemi, however, disclosed that the State Commissioner of Police, ‘Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution.