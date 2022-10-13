The Kaduna State Police Command said it has recorded another tactical milestone in its relentless onslaught against criminal elements in the State with the killing of two bandits and recovery of one AK47 riffle and live ammunitions on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Muhammed Jalige, on Thursday, said the “Command at about 0800hours of 12th October, 2022 received an information that some heavily armed bandits in large numbers were sighted around Idasso area of Kidandan in Galadimawa District of Giwa LGA on a mission to commit atrocity against law abiding citizens.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Command immediately mobilized a nearby crack squad to advance to the location in a bid to thwart their nefarious mission. The resilient officers on getting to the area engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle and successfully neutralized two bandits while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

“An immediate search of the vicinity led to the recovery of an AK49 rifle loaded with Twenty Four (24) rounds of live ammunition and one bandits’ operational motorcycle. A kidnap victim one Yusuf Dahiru m 65yrs was equally rescued unhurt. Operatives are currently combing the general area with the view to apprehending the fleeing band of marauders.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku, has commended the sacrifice of the officers and men of the Command, urging them to continue to do their best in order to restore public order and normalcy in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CP, he said equally charged them to continue to work in close synergy with other security agencies and build on the trust of the general public in actualising their mandate of securing the public space.

In the meantime, members of the public in the area have been enjoined to report anyone found with bullet injuries to the nearest security formation.