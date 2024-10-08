A 24-year-old man, Usman Mohammed Iyal, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and attempting to murder her by throwing her into a well in Ambassadors Quarters of Katsina metropolis.

The suspect’s brutal plan was thwarted when the Police launched a swift investigation and rescue operation, leading to the rescue of the victim from the well.

The incident occurred on September 27, 2024, when the victim was sent on an errand by her mother.

According to the Katsina State Police Command, the suspect, armed with a knife, had accosted and threatened the victim, and thereafter dragged her into an uncompleted building where he violently assaulted and raped her.

In an attempt to conceal his crime, the suspect threw the victim into a nearby well and hurled stones down the well with the intent to eventually kill the victim.

The victim’s father, Abdullahi Sabitu, reported the incident at the GRA Divisional Police headquarters, leading to a swift investigation and rescue operation.

The Police successfully rescued the victim from the well and arrested the suspect. The victim is currently receiving medical attention, and investigation was ongoing.

These were disclosed when the Police Command paraded the suspect alongside other suspected criminals at the State Police headquarters in Katsina.

While interrogating the suspect before journalists on why he attempted to kill the victim, he said: “because I don’t want her to expose me.”

The Police Command’s spokesman, Sadiq Abubakar, said the arrest of the suspect and ongoing investigation into the matter have demonstrated the commitment of the Police to addressing violent crimes and ensuring justice for victims in the State.