Intending pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj in Saudi Arabia will pay more as the Federal Government announced the suspension of subsidies on Hajj fares.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) confirmed the removal of the subsidies which automatically eliminates the concessionary exchange rate that allowed pilgrims to purchase foreign currency at a lower rate through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Commission, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fatima Sanda Usara, said, “There will be no concessionary exchange rate from the government for Hajj fare payment for pilgrims, whether under state or private Hajj operators.”

With the current exchange rate at N1,680 to the dollar, and considering that the minimum fare for 2025 Hajj stands at $6,000, prospective pilgrims may pay about N10 million against N6 million or N8 million paid Hajj in 2024.

Although NAHCON is yet to announce the official fare for 2025, state pilgrimage boards have started requesting initial deposits of N8.5 million from intending travelers.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has introduced stricter regulations on Private Tour Operators (PTOs), limiting the number of approved PTOs from 20 to 10.

Each operator must also register at least 2,000 pilgrims to maintain eligibility.