Man To Die By Hanging For Killing Employer

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced a 30-year-old man, Jeffrey Ehizojie, to death by hanging for killing his employer, Olusola Olusoga, who owned Etsahol Hotel and Suites and the manager of the hotel, Tunji Omikunle.

Justice Ogala condemned Ehizojie to death after she held that the prosecution had proven the ingredients of the charge beyond all reasonable doubt.

The condemned convict, who at the time of the crime was working as a supervisor in the hotel, was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge bordering on murder.

The state had told the judge during the trial that Ehizojie committed the offence on January 25, 2019 at about 3 am at 42, Budland Street, Ojodu-Berger, Lagos.

The convict was also accused of conspiring with other persons still at large, to steal from the hotel manager and owner but ended up strangling them.

The offence contravened the provisions of sections 233 and 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).