Group Wants Tinubu To Appoint Ex-Bauchi Gov, Yuguda, In His Cabinet

Coordinator of a political pressure group, Disciples of Jagaban (D0J) Bauchi State Chapter Alh Hussani Suleman has called on President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider former Governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa, Yuguda for nomination as a minister.

The DOJ coordinator said among the six names being touted in Bauchi State, Isah Yuguda stands tall considering his political weight and popularity coupled with the significant role he played in the 2023 general elections to ensure Tinubu got the required percentage in the state and other states of the North-East subregion.

Suleman stressed that as a former Minister of Transportation and Aviation, and two-term governor, Yuguda has what it takes to be the representative of the people of the state.

According to him, “The choice of Isa by the Political Organisation (DOJ ) is due to the fact that he has transformed many of the Citizens of Bauchi State when he was the Governor of the state.”

Hussaini Suleiman added, “The group wishes to categorically state that he is the best among the contenders including Dr Musa Barbayo, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tugga, Bala Jibrin, among otters.”

“We also wish to state that if Mr President wants the party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to develop and be maintained, and sustained in the state, Isa Yuguda is the right person to do that.”