Manchester United have agreed to a deal to sign Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for an initial 21m euros (£18.1m) plus add-ons.

This brings United’s interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to an end.

Lammens, 23, is travelling to Manchester to sign a five-year contract at the Old Trafford club.

United are keen to address their goalkeeping issues with Turkey’s Altay Bayindir making errors in the league and last season’s number one Andre Onana at fault for a goal in their EFL Cup exit to League Two side Grimsby.

“I think it is hard to be a Manchester United goalkeeper in this moment,” head coach Ruben Amorim said after Saturday’s 3-2 league win over Burnley.

United sources disclosed that they view Lammens as an exciting young goalkeeper with a bright future.

Lammens joined Antwerp on a free transfer from Club Brugge in 2023, going on to make 64 appearances for Antwerp and winning the Belgian Super Cup in 2023.

The Belgian youth international was yet to make an appearance for the country’s senior team but received his first call-up in March 2025 and is seen as the long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

Last season, Lammens made 30 appearances in the Belgian Pro League and kept seven clean sheets.