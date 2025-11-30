Manchester United overcame a half-time deficit and their Selhurst Park demons to move back into the Premier League’s top six by beating Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

Anthony Martial was among scorers last time United won at the stadium in July 2020, while they had not managed a goal here since Bruno Fernandes’ effort in January 2023.

When Palace led at the end of a first half they dominated thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s twice-taken penalty, few would have predicted Ruben Amorim’s side would be changing their abysmal record.

Advertisement

But, as the visiting fans cheekily paid homage to legendary striker Eric Cantona, whose most infamous moment came at this ground in 1995 and led to a nine-month ban from football – and a prison sentence that was quickly overturned – their modern day heroes finally came to the fore.

Much maligned front man Joshua Zirkzee repaid Amorim’s faith in starting him again after an ineffective display in the defeat by 10-man Everton by levelling with a vicious drive from acute angle nine minutes into the second period.

Then Mason Mount drove Fernandes’ short pass from a free-kick on the edge of Palace’s box low into the corner beyond the grasp of Dean Henderson.

The victory ended United’s run of three games without a win and ensured Palace were unable to grasp the prize of a place in the top four that victory would have given them.

It was only at the start of this season that a new rule was introduced in the Premier League which means a retake is now given if a player scores with a penalty he has kicked twice before the ball enters the net.

When Mateta sent Senne Lammens the wrong way for what he thought was his seventh successful penalty from seven attempts nine minutes before the break, VAR Matt Donohue was quick to let referee Rob Jones know he needed to get involved.

It was the first time the rule had been used and evidently, judging by the way some United players complained, and the visiting fans cheered and then groaned as Jones announced what had happened and what the outcome would be, the rule change had passed many observers by.

Mateta didn’t seem bothered. He put the ball in the other corner, as Lammens again went the wrong way.

After getting beaten by a team reduced to 10 men because a player hit a team-mate against Everton in their last outing, it would have been another novel way to lose for Amorim’s team. As it turned out, it is just a note in the history books.