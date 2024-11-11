Bruno Fernandes marked his 250th Manchester United appearance by playing a starring role as Ruud van Nistelrooy signed off his stint in interim charge with a 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester.

Fernandes scored the opener and claimed a second – which went down as a Victor Kristiansen own goal – before setting up Alejandro Garnacho for an excellent third as United completed a third win in four games since Erik ten Hag was sacked.

It provides a positive platform for new head coach Ruben Amorim to fly into England on Monday, although it will be a couple of days before the Sporting boss gets his visa so he can officially start work.

United, who have had three wins and a draw across all competitions since manager Erik ten Hag was fired on October 28 and replaced temporarily with Van Nistelrooy, are 13th in the league table on 15 points, three points adrift of the top five.

Leicester are 17th on eight points.

Fernandes, who went his last 17 games under Ten Hag without scoring, celebrated his 250th appearance for United with a goal in the 17th minute, latching on to a back-heel pass from Amad Diallo before unleashing a low hard shot into the far corner. It was the skipper’s fourth goal in four games for Van Nistelrooy.

Alejandro Garnacho netted United’s third in the 82nd minute when Fernandes spotted him on the left and the Spaniard sent a curling shot into the top corner.