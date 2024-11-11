A high police presence is being prepared for the France v Israel Nations League match at the Stade de France in Paris on Thursday.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez described the event as high risk and revealed 4 000 gendarmes would be around the stadium, on public transport and in Paris.

The match follows on the heels of an Ajax v Maccabi Tel Aviv game which descended into violence on the streets of Amsterdam in midweek with Tel Aviv fans being tracked, chased and beaten.

“An elite unit of national police will also protect the Israel team,” Nunez said. “The geopolitical context is extremely delicate.”

Nunez said the police would adopt an attitude of zero tolerance of disorder before and after the event.