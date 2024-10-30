Manchester United’s bid to hire Sporting CP coach Rúben Amorim has moved closer with the Portuguese club informing the country’s financial regulator that the Premier League team have confirmed their willingness to pay Amorim’s €10 million ($10.79m) release clause.

Amorim is due to take charge of Sporting in a Taca da Liga tie against Nacional at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Tuesday night, but it could be the 39-year-old’s final game as coach following confirmation of United’s move.

Due to their listing on the stock market, Portuguese champions Sporting have an obligation to inform the CMVM — Portugal’s financial regulator — of any significant impact on the club’s business and they have this afternoon released a statement outlining United’s offer for Amorim.

The statement to the CMVM said: “Sporting comes, under the terms and for the purpose of fulfilling the information obligation arising from the provisions of Article 17.º of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, inform the market in the following terms: “1.

Manchester United FC expressed interest in hiring coach Rúben Amorim, and the Board of Directors of Sporting SAD referred to the terms and conditions provided for in the employment contract in force between the Company and the coach, specifically for the respective termination clause and for the amount of Euro 10,000,000.00;

“2. Manchester United FC expressed interest in paying Sporting SAD the amount of said clause.”

While it is unclear at this stage whether Amorim has accepted the challenge of succeeding Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, sources told ESPN that United are determined to seal a deal for the highly-rated coach before Sunday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, hired as assistant manager to Ten Hag during the summer, has been named as interim head coach by United until a permanent appointment is made and the former United and Real Madrid forward will be in charge for the Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

However, it is likely that the Leicester game will be Van Nistelrooy’s only fixture in charge if talks with Sporting and Amorim continue to move at pace.