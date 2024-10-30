The Super Falcons on Tuesday cruised to a 4-1 win over their Algerian counterparts in the second of two international friendlies between both teams, with long-time absentee Folashade Ijamilusi bagging a hat-trick in the afternoon at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

True to his words, Farid Benstiti’s lasses started with more poise and assurance than they showed in the first game in Ikenne-Remo on Saturday, and on a couple of occasions, carved open opportunities in the Nigerian rear.

However, former junior international Ijamilusi opened the scoring for Nigeria after 12 minutes, scoring from a corner-kick, and doubled the lead nine minutes later after latching onto a second ball following Blessing Ilivieda’s effort that cannoned off the crossbar.

Undaunted, the Green Ladies stepped up another gear, and could have reduced the tally in the 39th minute when Nigeria conceded a penalty kick. But Lina Boussaha missed from the spot. Yet, two minutes later, they could have scored with a powerful shot by Laura Muller but goalkeeper Rachael Unachukwu saved.

However, Ouassila Alouache ghosted past the Nigerian defence in the 43rd minute, to slot past Unachukwu for the Algerians’ only goal of the two-match tour.

Determined to retain their two-goal lead, the Super Falcons, who won the first encounter 2-0 with a brace from Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, increased the pressure on their visitors, and Gift Monday netted the third with a powerful header in added time of the first period.

An entertaining second half produced only one goal, with Ijamilusi assuring her hat-trick with minutes left in the second half.