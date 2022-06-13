Manchester City have announced the signing of Erling Haaland. The striker, 21, has finally been unveiled as a City player after a deal was agreed last month.

The official announcement was delayed due to Haaland undergoing a medical in Barcelona before enjoying a holiday in Marbella.

City unveiled Haaland by recreating another now infamous image of Haaland wearing City’s 2008-09 shirt as a child – which showed the youngster sitting down on a sofa.

And Haaland looked delighted to have the move confirmed as he posed for photos in City’s new kit, having first been spotted in the sky blue of City last month.

He has penned a five-year deal after arriving for £51million with Haaland’s signing on fee and agents’ fees in the region of £34m.

He said: “This is a proud day for me and my family.

“I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfill my ambitions.

“I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”