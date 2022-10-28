The reigning African footballer of the year and Senegal forward, Sadio Mane, has named Argentina as one of the favourites to win this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Argentina are in Group C and will face Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Speaking after helping Bayern Munich defeat Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Mane described Messi as an incredible player.

“I watched Messi play yesterday. He is incredible! Mane stated. “Argentina is one of the teams that can win just like Brazil, Germany, France or England.”

So, when asked to elaborate, Mane does believe these other nations have a chance to lift the World Cup too.

“I don’t know whether we are big favourites, but I believe Argentina is a candidate because of its history, which means even more now because of the way we got here. But in a World Cup anything can happen, all the matches are very difficult. It isn’t always the favourites who win it.”

Mane will be dining in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. The reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions, Senegal, are in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador.

It is the third time the West African nation have qualified for a World Cup with their best outing being in 2002 when they reached the quarter-finals.

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia are the other four nations representing the continent in the competition.

No African team has ever made it past the quarter-finals; Ghana, Senegal and Cameroon are the only teams to have ever made it to the last eight.

Mane is focused on Bayern Munich until November 11 when club football will take a break for the World Cup.

Senegal will play the Netherlands in their first game on November 21.