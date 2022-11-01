Many people are feared dead in a fire outbreak occurred in Milkano building located in Adeola Odeku Street in the highbrow, Victoria Island.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fire engulfed the entire building in the early hours of Tuesday said to be housing Banks and other establishments also gutted a patrol vehicle belonging to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command.

As the time of filing this report three charred bodies have been retrieved from the inferno, while emergency responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and sister agencies battle to put out the fire.

Although the source of the fire outbreak is not yet known, some observers said some combustible materials may have been stored in the building, given the intensity of the fire.

Details Later