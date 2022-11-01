The Gambian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ousman Bah, at the weekend in Abuja, said Nigeria’s giant strides in telecom regulation are the reason that the nation’s telecoms development has become a reference point.

Bah, who led a Gambian delegation, including industry regulators on a courtesy visit to the management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in Abuja, said the visit was prompted by the success, which Nigeria has witnessed in the sector, and the need for The Gambia to follow the same path of success.

He said it is for this reason that the West African nation has completed arrangements to establish an independent regulatory commission for its telecommunications industry like the NCC of Nigeria. “The current industry statistics is proof that Nigeria is achieving her goals of digitisation of its economy,” he said.

He sought the Commission‘s advisory support and strategic collaboration to accelerate economic growth and improve efficiency in both countries and strengthen all sectors across the African continent.

Director of Legal and Regulatory Services at NCC, Josephine Amuwa, who received the delegation on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, highlighted the impact of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003.

She said the NCA 2003 empowers the Commission to effectively carry out its regulatory mandate, one of which is to create an enabling environment for competition among operators in the industry, as well as provision of qualitative and efficient telecommunications services throughout the country.