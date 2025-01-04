Many people were reportedly killed yesterday in a communal clash in Miga local government area of Jigawa State while many were injured.

The state police spokesman, SP Shi’isu Lawan Adam, who confirmed the clash, said several fatalities were recorded while others were receiving treatment in hospitals.

“We are working to restore calm and order in the affected areas,” PUNCH quoted him as saying.

He attributed the violence to a long-standing dispute between two communities.

“We have been engaging in dialogue and mediation, but unfortunately, the situation escalated into violence,” he said as he assured that the police were committed to apprehending those responsible and restoring peace.

“We will not tolerate any form of violence or lawlessness in our state. We must learn to live together in harmony and respect each other’s differences.

“We urge everyone to cooperate with security agencies and allow the law to take its course. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” Adam said.

He also noted that investigations were ongoing to determine the exact cause of the clash, the number of casualties and the extent of injuries while appealing for calm and collaboration from residents to prevent further escalation.