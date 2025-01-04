The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has condemned the assassination attempt on Senator Lawal Adamu Usman, popularly known as Mr LA, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

The incident occurred on January 1, 2025, while Senator Usman was inspecting ongoing constituency projects in Kaduna North LGA.

According to a statement issued by Hon. Maria Dogo the publicity secretary of the PDP in Kaduna State, the government’s inability to prevent killing, maiming and kidnapping across the state has been alarming and the recent attempt on Senator Usman highlights the government’s inability to manage security and sets a worrisome tone for 2025.

The PDP demanded an immediate investigation into the incident, as well as the arrest and prosecution of the assailants and their sponsors while urging reinforced security measures for elected representatives and their families.