The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it destroyed terrorist camps and killed several terrorists in Katsina State.

This is as the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has ordered an investigation into the circumferences surrounding accidental airstrikes on a community in the State, following media reports of the incident.

Amnesty International (AI) Nigeria had in a statement on Sunday called for transparent investigation into the accidental airstrikes, which killed 10 persons.

The international human rights organisation, in a statement said: “Amnesty International calls for an impartial, transparent and immediate investigation of the military air strike that killed at least 10 persons yesterday at Zakka village in Safana LGA Katsina state.”

But, a statement by the NAF Spokesman, AVM Olusola Akinboyewa, on Monday, said the Air Component of Operation FASAN YANMA (AC OFY), on Saturday, February 15, 2025, conducted a successful airstrike at Yauni Hill, Zakka Ward of Safana local government area of Katsina State.

He said the airstrike resulted in the neutralisation of several bandits and helped to repel the onslaught against Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Katsina State Community Watch Corps personnel.

He explained that the operation was launched in response to intelligence indicating a terrorist attack on a PMF location in the community, where bandits had already killed two PMF personnel and four vigilantes.

“The bandits were confirmed to be taking refuge on the nearby Yauni Hill. In a swift and decisive response, NAF air assets were deployed for an air interdiction mission. Upon arrival, the targets were identified and engaged.

“However, the reports alleging civilian casualties following the airstrikes are deeply troubling. The NAF takes these concerns seriously and remains fully committed to uncovering the truth.

“While these claims are distressing, it is important to emphasise that they remain allegations until a comprehensive investigation is concluded,” the NAF Spokesman said.

AVM Akinboyewa said the NAF as a professional force remains dedicated to the protection of Nigeria and its people and operates under strict rules of engagement and adheres to internationally accepted standards in all its operations.

He said the NAF ethos guarantees that its operations are always geared towards ensuring the well-being of the nation and citizens.

“In response to these allegations therefore, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has promptly ordered a thorough investigation to verify the claims and ensure appropriate action is taken based on the findings,” he added.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to remain calm as the investigation unfolds.

He reaffirmed NAF’s unwavering commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of innocent lives.