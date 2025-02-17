The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has clarified that only three military officers, 21 athletes and a physiotherapist, applied for a Canadian visa in order to participate in the ongoing Invictus Games in Canada.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau, stated this while reacting to narratives in the public domain that over 70 officers and soldiers, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, applied for the Canadian visa.

Recall that General Musa had on Thursday last week at an event disclosed that the Canadian High Commission denied him a visa to attend the ongoing Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, a development the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, did not take lightly thereby asking the Canadian Embassy to “go to hell”.

However, the DHQ spokesman, in a statement on Monday, said the military high command wished to debunk the recent allegations regarding Nigerian Military’s request for visas to attend Invictus Games in Canada.

He said: “Our team, comprising 3 officers and 21 players, including a team physiotherapist, eagerly looked forward to this opportunity. As the only African nation participating in the Games. The Invictus Games Foundation catered for our team’s accommodation and feeding needs, along with those of other participating nations.

“However, despite our best efforts, only 14 members of the team, excluding the team leader, captain, and physiotherapist, were granted visas. Regrettably, seven of our athletes who had the potential to excel were denied visas, preventing them from participating in the Games.”

He continued: “Notwithstanding this setback, our team’s outstanding performance earned Nigeria gold, silver and bronze medals, proudly placing our nation and Africa on the global map of Invictus Games.”

He stated that the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, at the games would have added mental strength to Nigerian troops.

“It is on record that the Chief of Defence Staff has initiated laudable efforts to boost morale of our service personnel who risk their lives to protect our nation and its people. The Invictus Foundation Centre, (first in Africa) currently under construction, is part of this initiative to provide care and mental healing for our wounded personnel,” he said.

Brig-Gen. Gusau, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the malicious allegations and support the efforts of the Armed Forces to enhance national security and promote the welfare of the servicemen and women especially those who sustained various degree of injuries while protecting the nation.