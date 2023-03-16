A group of eminent citizens of Lagos State under the auspices of Omo Eko Pataki, on Thursday, endorsed the candidature of the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, as the candidate to vote for in the Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the State.

The membership of the group includes Chief Bode George, General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (rtd),mDr. Aderemi Akintoye, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Chief Olabode Oladeinde, and Dr. Layi Ogunbambo and others.

Moving the motion for the adoption of Rhodes-Vivour, Dr. Ogunbambi supported by Dr. Akintoye, said by supporting the Labour Party candidate, Lagosians will realise their dream of a better Lagos which they have been aspiring for.

Also, speaking on the reason for adopting Rhodes-Vivour as the candidate to support, Chief George said: “this is our finest hour to immortalise the memory of our dear son, the Late Engr. Funsho Williams. We must not let his contributions be in vain. On this premise, Omo Eko Pataki group, a new socio-political movement, is born to ensure that our electoral process in Lagos will be free, fair and just. We insist on the use of Electronic transfer of results rather than the unreliable, archaic, manual system. ‘O to ge’.

“Our dear State shall under God have a new birth of freedom, that the Government of the people, the Government by the people and the Government for the people shall never perish in our state.”

Chief George added that what the group was after was to eradicate selfish governance even as he urged the electorate to come out enmass and vote and not give room for intimidation.

“We seek freedom for all: Freedom for the underprivileged, Freedom for the Poor, Freedom for the rich. We must ensure that we eradicate selfish governance in our State.

All registered voters must come out to cast their votes without fear. On this, I appeal to all Security agencies to ensure protection of lives and properties of our people,” he stated.

Chief George charged the Police authorities to arrest marauders and violent thugs before and during the exercise.

According to him, “the opportunity to liberate ourselves by the Power of the Almighty God has arrived.”

Chief George, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged the electorate to vote Rhodes-Vivour for governorship position, but they should vote the PDP candidates for the State House of Assembly seats.

He, however, assured all victims of recent spate of attacks in the State and all those who have lost properties and their sources of livelihood during the electioneering period, to be rest assured that the issues shall be revisited in the new era of a legally-elected democratic government.

Chief George, who described the election as the last ‘battle of Berlin’ urged all civil servants and pensioners to team up with the new cause.

Responding to his endorsement by the elite group, Rhodes-Vivour said he was very proud of the group.

“I thank you Lagosians and leaders of this group for speaking the truth to power.We once had a Lagos where there were provisions of social amenities, and every parent was proud of sending their children and wards to public schools,and that I will replicate when I am elected governor of the state,” Rhodes-Vivour said.