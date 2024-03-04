House of Representatives Committee On Public Petitions has summoned the minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh, to appear before it on Thursday, March 7, 2024, over a petition filed against him by the Benin National Congress (BNC), a Benin socio-cultural organisation over alleged marginalisation against Edo South people by the ministry.

BNC had in a petition signed by its president, Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo and the secretary-general, Comrade Maxwell Uwagboe and titled “Unfair Exclusion of Edo South Senatorial District For the Allocation of Projects/Amenities” by the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh and urged the National Assembly to investigate the minister’s action.

The chairman, House Committee on Public Petition in a summons/hearing notice to the minister (respondent) and the Benin National Congress (Petitioner) dated 21st February, 2024″ stated as follows:

“Whereas the above-named petition is now pending before this committee and the particulars of the petition aforesaid are already within your knowledge.

“And whereas, the petition has been assigned to be heard by the Committee for determination. You Are Hereby required to note Sections 88 and 89 (C) of our constitution (as amended) and appear in person before this Committee on Thursday 7th day of March, 2024 at 2:00pm or so soon thereafter as the Committee shall direct:

“Please bear in mind the NCDC Protocols. Venue: House of Representatives Room 429 (New Wing).

“You are to Submit one (1) soft and ten (10) hard copies of your brief on the matter. And Further Take Notice that if you do not attend the hearing as required, the case may be heard or determined in your absence. Issued this 21st day of February, 2024” the summons/ hearing notice further stated.

The speaker of the House of Representatives. Hon Tajudeen Abbas had a fourth night ago directed the House Committee on Public Petitions to investigate a petition by the Benin National Congress, BNC, a Benin socio-cultural organisation which accused the minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh of unfair treatment of the people of Edo South senatorial district of Edo State in the distribution of projects and other amenities.

The speaker gave the directive soon after a futile attempt by the house majority leader, Professor Julius Ihonvbere to stop the petition from being tabled by the member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency of Edo State, Murphy Osaro Omoruyi.