Matthew 25:14-30

As many people as are looking for uncommon breakthroughs, and would like heaven to celebrate them should pay adequate attention to this message.

If you do not make use of that talent that God has given to you, the verdict is that you are wicked and lazy. Not using your potentials lands you in hell fire very quickly.

Marketing is defined as various activities by which goods are supplied, advertised and sold; the practice of promoting and selling and distributing a product; everything you do to place your product or service in the hands of those who need it. Therefore marketing is a creative industry.

Potential on the other hand is said to be the sum total of the possibilities that are locked up within you; the totality of the greatness locked up inside of you; something that is existing in you but not fully developed;- something inside of you that is not fully utilized;

It is something you have inside, that has not been exploited; similar to what people call “talents”; and an innate mental capacity.

Many people pass through this world wondering what they have come to do. Some even think that God is biased because He seems to be blessing some while allowing others to be poor. The blunt truth is that God has not created a failure.

He wants all men to live successful lives. There is no man or woman on the surface of the earth that does not have a potential or a talent. The faithful exploitation of the talent/talents will lead to successful living on earth.

When somebody’s potential is released, it becomes a world inheritance. But an unreleased potential, a dead talent, a talent that is in coma, is a capital loss to humanity.

Every man has been created to solve one problem or the other. Every man has been created with an innate potential from heaven planted within them.

Not maximising that potential and working with it for God’s glory is wickedness. Since all potentials are for the good of mankind, you must be enthusiastic at marketing it.

There are Biblical principles of marketing, and they are different from what we know. The number one marketing God expects from you is with the talent you brought from heaven.

That talent God has given to you, He expects you to trade with it and profit with it. Make up your mind tooday. Joseph they say, was a dreamer. His talent was dreaming.

One talent of dreaming moved that boy from the prison to the palace. One talent well utilised is able to change your life and change your family history.

I am praying for somebody here today: the serpent that has swallowed your potential, may the stomach of the serpent be punctured, so that your talent will be vomited, in the name of Jesus

Biblical Principles

1. You cannot offer what you do not have. You do not have a particular thing, you cannot share it;

2. The relevance of your product determines how marketable it will be. This is why you need to find out all those potentials around you, let iron sharpen iron, and bring them out;

3. Your patronage is often influenced by your location. Meaning that if you are in the wrong place, you get yourself into trouble. This is why when some people are selling some particular things, they move to some particular locations;

4. Advertisement is the mother of profit;

5. Your supply determines your demand. That is, if you are making good delivery and continue to supply quality, you will always be in demand;

6. Your stewardship is established only by your faithfulness. The Bible says “it is required for a steward to be found faithful”. In anything you do, be faithful;

7. Activity is not the same thing as productivity. You can be very, very busy but you are doing nothing;

8. Losses do not glorify God. Only profits glorify God;

9. By divine arithmetic, stagnation is equivalent to failure. It is also equivalent to damnation and

10. The Bible says “He that is slothful in his work is a brother to him that is a great waster” (Proverbs 18:9). Meaning that laziness is a terrible disaster.