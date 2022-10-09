Tension has heightened in Obollo-Afor community of Udenu local government of Enugu State following the mysterious death of five members of a family while sleeping.

Th Enugu State Police Command confirmed the development and has ordered its Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) to conduct a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the five persons.

It was gathered that one Mrs. Chinyere Odoh, her two male children: Udochukwu Odoh, aged 7 and Chukwuemeka Odoh, aged 4, as well as her two sisters, Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme, died in their apartment at Amutenyi in Obollo-Afor community on Saturday.

Investigation revealed that the deceased persons went to bed the previous night and were not seen in the morning.

Their lifeless bodies were found in two separate rooms they slept in when Police operatives from Udenu Police Division of the Command, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident, forced open the doors of their rooms.

They were immediately moved to the hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty, and their corpses subsequently deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Sources in the area said the deceased persons might have eaten a poisoned food before sleeping.