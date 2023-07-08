Marriage Cannot Stop Education, Yerima Defends Child Marriage

Senator Ahmad Yerima, a former governor of Zamfara State has vehemently defended his decision of marrying an underage egyptian bride.

Recall that Yerima was accused of marrying a minor – the 13-year-old daughter of his Egyptian driver.

While speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Friday night, Yerima said: “Marriage cannot stop education. How many married women are in education now?”

When asked about his wife’s education, he responded by saying “She is doing her Master’s now. I told you my own daughter who was married at the age of 16, is doing her Ph.D.”

He also criticised the Child Rights Act (2003) saying whatever act is passed at the National Assembly has to be domesticated by the state assemblies.