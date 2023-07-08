Mmesoma’s Father Apologizes To JAMB, Nigerians

Mr Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma Ejikeme-the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate who falsified her result, has tendered an unreserved apology to JAMB and Nigerians at large saying his daughter lied to him initially.

Recall that Mr Ejikeme had earlier accused JAMB of pulling his daughter down.

He admitted that he didn’t know where his daughter registered for the examination but he gave her the money for the registration.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Committee set up by the Anambra state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo to investigate the circumstances surrounding the trending result saga indicted the suspect of manipulating her examination score result.

JAMB warned candidates to stay away from fraudulent Apps that promise to enhance their scores as the end result would always be anguish and misery.