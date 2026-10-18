Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has said he expects to be available again within weeks after undergoing an operation following Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League victory at Everton.

The 34-year-old Argentina international reportedly fractured his jaw in a second-half collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

He received eight minutes of treatment before being taken off on a stretcher and transported to hospital; Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso later said Martinez had been concussed.

In a Sunday social-media post from hospital, Martinez said the surgery had gone well, thanked supporters for their messages, and added that the most important outcome was the win and clean sheet.

Mike Penders, who replaced Martinez to make his Premier League debut, is expected to start at least Chelsea’s next three matches: Premier League games against Tottenham and Manchester United, with a Carabao Cup tie at Liverpool in between.

Penders, 21, joined Chelsea from Genk for £17m in 2024. Alonso said the young goalkeeper has courage and personality, and that the squad has full confidence in him.