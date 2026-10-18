The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a Saudi Arabia-bound cannabis consignment concealed in a gallon of palm oil at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and seized 8,725 kilogrammes of powdered tramadol worth more than N6.98 billion at the Apapa port in Lagos.

The agency also arrested dozens of suspects, including an 85-year-old grandmother. It recovered large consignments of cannabis, tramadol, diazepam and other illicit substances during intelligence-led operations across Lagos, Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NDLEA’s director of media and advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the arrests and seizures were recorded in a series of operations conducted between October 12 and 17.

At the Kano airport, operatives on Friday, October 16, intercepted a female passenger, Fatimah Ahmad, during the outward clearance of an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, via Addis Ababa.

According to the agency, a search of a gallon of palm oil in her possession revealed 511.75 grams of cannabis, popularly known as skunk.

Ahmad reportedly told investigators that her cousin, Abubakar Yahaya, gave her the gallon. He was subsequently arrested at the airport car park.

At the Apapa port in Lagos, NDLEA operatives, working with the Nigeria Customs Service and other relevant agencies, uncovered a shipment of powdered tramadol imported from India and declared as maize starch.

The consignment was discovered on October 2 at the APM terminals, while a confirmatory test at the agency’s forensic laboratory established that the substance was tramadol hydrochloride powder.

When the drugs were separated from their concealment on October 14, they were found in 349 bags weighing a total of 8,725 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value exceeding N6.98 billion.

At the Tin Can Island port, operatives also recovered 55 kilogrammes of Canadian Loud, valued at N165 million, on October 12 from a 40-foot container.

The cannabis was packed in brown cartons and concealed inside a Toyota Sienna vehicle being transported in the container.

In another operation in Lagos, operatives raided Idumota Market on October 14 and arrested Elizabeth Chidera Kalu, recovering 10,600 ampoules of diazepam injection and 6,500 tablets of Molly from her store.

Two men, Idowu Daudu and Ahmed Oniyinde, both 35, were arrested in Mushin the following day with 59.95 kilogrammes and 61.23 kilogrammes of skunk, respectively.

The agency also intercepted a truck conveying illicit drugs from Trade Fair Market along the Iyana Oba axis on October 15.

Two suspects, identified as Tajudeen Adeduntan, a loading manager, and his assistant, Azeez Sikiru, were arrested after operatives recovered 18,000 pills of tramadol 250mg concealed in cartons labelled as Rambo insecticide.

In Edo State, NDLEA operatives arrested six suspects during raids in Warake, Ivhiaro and Ewe/Irue communities in Owan East Local Government Area between October 15 and 16.

Among those arrested was 85-year-old Grace Ehimeka, who was allegedly found with 179 kilograms of skunk in Warake.

Other suspects included Ayo Aigberadion, 53, allegedly found with 220.8 kilogrammes of cannabis at Ewe/Irue; Ali Garba, 57, with 5.852 kilogrammes; Habib Braimoh, 45, with 100 grammes; Musa Mubid, 35, with two kilogrammes of cannabis, cannabis seeds, tramadol, Swinol and diazepam; and Hope Okoro, 35, with 237 grammes of Loud.

In Ondo State, operatives raided a cannabis farm in the Okemoro Isinbode camp forest on October 17, destroying an estimated 7,500 kilogrammes of skunk cultivated on three hectares of land.

Five suspects — Asikpo Ekpeyoung, 43; Solomon Okpani, 22; Ubong Friday, 35; Joseph Friday, 22; and Ekenimi Seth, 35 — were arrested during the operation.

The agency also recovered 92 bags of skunk weighing 1,267 kilogrammes, 11 kilogrammes of cannabis seeds and three kilogrammes of fresh cannabis stems, bringing the total weight of the recovered exhibits to 1,281 kilogrammes.

In a separate operation in Ameyinti, Owo, on October 16, operatives arrested 53-year-old Okunebe Ndidi and recovered 25 bags of cannabis weighing 375 kilogrammes from his hideout.

Commending officers of the Apapa, Tin Can, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Lagos, Edo, Bauchi, Ondo, Kano and FCT commands, the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), urged personnel to sustain the crackdown on drug trafficking networks.

Marwa also called for continued application of the agency’s balanced drug-control strategy, combining enforcement with public education and preventive interventions.