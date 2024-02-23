Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has expressed satisfaction with the level of work at the agency’s barracks in Adamawa State.

Marwa spoke yesterday during the inspection of the project, saying the agency’s personnel would occupy the structure before the end of the year.

He said the phase two of the project would involve construction of school and recreational centre to make life habitable in the facilities.

Marwa, who rated the work at 95 per cent, appreciated the continuity in governance saying former President Muhammadu Buhari approved and commenced the project and President Bola Tinubu sustained the project and ensured its completion.

He also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for addressing issues surrounding welfare of staff of NDLEA.

“The contractor has used quality building materials, good monitoring, hoping that before the end of the year we would occupy the project,” he said.

The office would be used by officers of the Zonal command and Adamawa State command.

Also, the state command office of the NDLEA would be converted to drug rehabilitation centre for the Northeast sub region.