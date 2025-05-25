Masaka All Stars Football Club, under the leadership of Chief Coach Prince Michael Olusegun, recently organised a two-week football tournament aimed at evaluating player readiness for the upcoming Veteran Cup, scheduled for August, while also promoting unity among coaches and players.

This second edition of the tournament featured four teams: Team Tunisia, Team Burundi, Team Kenya, and Team Gabon. The final match saw Team Tunisia emerging victorious with a 2-1 win over Team Burundi.

Coach Olusegun who is also the organizer of the tournament, explained, “The competition is designed to prepare the team for the Veteran Cup, during which we will also compete against other clubs in Lokoja, Minna, and Kaduna State, ensuring that we are well-equipped for the main event in August.”

He added, “My desire is to see the team excel, foster coordination among players, and promote fair play as we prepare for the Veteran Cup tournament.”

Coaches from both finalist teams expressed confidence in the officiating and highlighted their eagerness to showcase their players’ talents during the finals. They commended the tournament organisers for creating an opportunity for professionals from various fields to participate in and express their passion for football. Notably, the players’ ages ranged from 25 to 61 years.

Members of the organising committee shared their satisfaction with the competition, thanking the organisers for bringing together the teams in this event.

The tournament culminated in the presentation of medals, trophies, and cash prizes to the winning team and the runners-up. Additionally, key supporters of the club were honoured with medals in recognition of their unwavering support and contributions to the success of both the tournament and the club.

Captains of both teams expressed their gratitude to the organisers for including their teams in the competition and pledged to give their utmost in future tournaments.

Mr. Dominic Ezekiel, a FIFA-badged referee officiating the event, advised both organisers and coaches to enhance player knowledge by inviting league referees to provide lectures on the rules of the game, emphasising that such initiatives would enable players to perform in accordance with established regulations.