Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State yesterday flagged off the construction of an N4.33 billion intersection flyover in the state capital.

The bridge, which is to be located at the central roundabout in the Government Reserve Area (GRA), is expected to be completed by June next year.

According to state government officials, the project is part of the present administration’s urban renewal plan and is aimed at easing vehicular movement witnessed especially in the evenings, and during festivities.

LEADERSHIP reported in November last year that the state government had also awarded contract for the construction of underpass roads at KofarKwaya and KofarKaura, at the cost of N5.8billion.

At the ground breaking ceremony yesterday, Governor Aminu Masari said the project became necessary due to heavy traffic being experienced within the metropolitan area and its environs, adding that the state capital had witnessed population growth over the years, which had a necessity for an urban renewal plan by his administration.

He said the flyover which was part of the urban renewal plan, also had other related projects already executed with others ongoing in the state capital and elsewhere.

On his part, the state commissioner for works and housing, TasiuDandogoro, said the flyover was to be completed within 12 months period and would ease traffic into and out of the state capital.