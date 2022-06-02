Bauchi State Government has pledged its unresolved commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the procurement process of all ministries, departments and agencies in the state.

At a town hall meeting on Public Procurement and Fiscal Responsibility Laws in Bauchi, Mr Laban Luka Tambi, of the Bureau of Public Procurement, said the bureau had developed a procurement website where all MDAs of the state could publish their call for tender.

He said this way, the state government could cut the cost and ensure transparency, accountability, value for money and due process in the award of all contracts.

Also, the executive director of Centre For Information Technology and Development (CITAD), who represented by MrIsah Garba, called on the participants to intensify enlightenment from the grassroot levels to enable rural dwellers engage in need assessments of their priority and bring them for inclusion into budgets.

He said it would help develop the culture for transparency and accountability if the participants would pass down the same knowledge garnered from to meeting to others, especially thoselivg at the grassroots.