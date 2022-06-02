Roche Nigeria is collaborating with stakeholders to develop data registries and analyse insights into Multiple Sclerosis (MS) as well as work with MS patient groups within the country to reduce the stigma and increase awareness.

General manager, Roche Nigeria Dr. Ladi Hameed, at a media session to mark World Multiple Sclerosis Day spoke about Roche’s history and purpose as well as the company’s long-standing role and commitment as a trusted partner in the Nigerian healthcare system.

According to him, Roche Nigeria plans to map the MS patients’ journey by identifying data gaps, launching clinical trials to understand how MS affects a typical African patient.

He also emphasised the need for more concerted efforts to be made in achieving the purpose of World MS Day, highlighting the critical role of relevant stakeholders and partnerships to succeed in delivering better outcomes for MS patients faster. “Over the years, Roche Products Limited has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system. Understanding MS disease progression and educating the public on basic symptoms will lead to timely referrals to specialists in the hospitals and improve the lives of these patients.

“In addition, working with neurologists, the Federal Ministry of Health, diagnostic centres for laboratory testing, imaging, and engaging local patient support groups will address the unique healthcare system challenges that disrupt access to MS diagnosis and its management,” he added.