Four persons have been shot dead when unknown gunmen attacked the Abacheke community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Reports indicated that the gunmen were dressed in military camouflage and operated on motorcycles.

Confirming the attack, the Imo State Police Command, in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Henry Okoye said the gunshot victims were all rushed to the hospital where four young boys were confirmed dead.

Okoye also disclosed that operatives of the Police Tactical Team have been mobilized to the scene of the incident where normalcy has been restored.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has condemned in totality the gruesome murder of four young men at Abacheke Community in Ohaji Egbema by gunmen who were dressed in military camouflage and has deployed the Command Special Tactical Squad to go all out in synergy with other security agencies and clamp down on the hoodlums responsible for the senseless act of violence.

“On 8/03/2024 at about 1830hrs, the hoodlums swiftly attacked Abacheke Community in their numbers, riding motorcycles and firing sporadically during which five residents were seriously hit.

“In a swift response, the Area Commander in charge of Ohaji Egbema and other tactical teams mobilized to the scene, the victims were immediately rushed to the hospital where four were confirmed dead on arrival, while one is currently receiving medical treatment at the Hospital. Intense operation is ongoing in the area,” the police statement noted.

The police added that a comprehensive investigation is ongoing to fish out the hoodlums responsible for the dastardly act, noting that the culprits will face the full wrath of the law.

The Command called on the general public, particularly the residents of Ohaji/Egbema who may have any useful information that will assist the Police in the investigation to kindly report at the nearest Police Station or via 08034773600.

“Let us collaboratively work towards stamping out violent crimes in the State.

“CP Danjuma commiserates with the families and friends of the deceased and vowed that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book,” the statement said.

The ugly incident has thrown the community into fear of the unknown as residents express palpable tension and anxiety while many have fled the area for fear of the unknown.

Eyewitness account revealed that the hoodlums stormed the community and started shooting sporadically, killing four persons with many sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds.