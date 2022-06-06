Indications have emerged that mass resignation will continue apace in the years ahead as the majority of workers have expressed their desires to switch to a new employer in the next 12 months.

The indices of the workers disposition in work place emanated from finding from PwC’s Global Workforce Hopes and Fears survey of 52,195 workers in 44 countries and territories,

Reputed as one of the largest ever surveys of the global workforce, the survey finds that 35 per cent are planning to ask their employer for more money in the next 12 months, while pressure on pay is highest in the tech sector where 44 per cent of workers surveyed plan to ask for a raise and is lowest in the public sector 25 per cent.

According to the report made available to journalists ,’’While an increase in pay is a main motivator for making a job change (71 per cent), wanting a fulfilling job (69 per cent) and wanting to truly be themselves at work (66 per cent) round out the top 3 things workers are looking for. Nearly half (47 per cent) prioritised being able to choose where they work.

‘’Workers who are likely to look for a new employer in the next 12 months are less likely to feel satisfied with their current employer. Compared to those who have no intention of changing jobs,’’

Bob Moritz, Global Chairman of PwC, said: “There is a tremendous need for business to do more to improve the skills of workers, while being conscious of the risk of polarisation if opportunities to develop aren’t provided right across society. At the same time, workers are not just looking for decent pay, they want more control over how they work and they want to derive greater meaning from what they do. These are linked: by acquiring skills, workers can gain the control over the work they are looking for.

ers have to adapt to build the teams needed to successfully deal with the challenges and opportunities of today and those yet to come.

‘’Discussions about social issues are an everyday feature of the workplace. Employees are benefiting, despite a lack of support from employers.

‘’The survey found that 65 per cent of workers discuss social and political issues with colleagues frequently or sometimes, with the number higher for younger workers (69 per cent) and ethnic minorities (73 per cent ). While business leaders are sometimes nervous about people bringing these potentially polarising issues to work, the impact is net positive. 79 per cent of those who talk about social and political issues at work reported at least one positive consequence from that. With political and social issues alive in the workplace, the job for employers is to create a context which secures the benefits of open conversation while minimising the negative impacts – 41 per cent reported a negative consequence of discussions about social issues. Both numbers were significantly higher for people who consider themselves part of an ethnic minority (84 per cent positive and 59 per cent negative).

For Bhushan Sethi, Co-Leader of PwC’s Global People and Organisation services, “Diverse workforces will inevitably bring differences of opinion about major societal issues into their workplaces. Leaders need to ensure these discussions can benefit teams rather than dividing them. The role of employers isn’t to tell workers what to think, but to give them a voice, choice and safe environment to share feelings, listen and learn about how these issues are impacting their colleagues. Workers, especially younger and ethnic minorities feel the benefits of engaging in respectful and tolerant conversations.”