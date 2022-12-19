The National Association of Master Mariners (NAMM) has urged the federal government to stop sponsoring cadets abroad for pre-sea training, following the rejuvenation at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron,

Speaking at the 2022 graduation ceremony of Cadets of the academy in Oron, Akwa-Ibom state, the president of the association, Capt. Tajudeen Alao, said the academy, under the management of the current rector, Commodore Emmanuel Effedua (rtd), has transformed the school to a first class maritime institution.

According to him, the academy, due to the infrastructural development and up to date facilities, now compete favourably with others at International level.

“The Academy is well positioned to carry out her mandate of training cadets for seafaring career. Therefore, it is no more necessary to send Nigerians abroad for Pre-sea cadets training,” he pointed out.

The Master Mariners president disclosed that, before the emergency of, Cmdr. Effedua, as Rector, the growth of the academy was dwarfed, but his emergence has moved it to a topnotch position.

To him, “for four decades, the growth of the Academy, was likened to the ocean movement of one of liquidated NNSL vessels, MV ODUDUWA, ame category with, MV OBA OVAREME, and KING JAJA. You may want to check Master Mariners’ yearly calendar to see what these early liners looked like.

“MV ODUDUWA was among the early steam fired ship, with her snail like speed on the water. You would identify her in the visual horizon, with thick smoke coming from the funnel and it would take hours to pass by and extra days to get to her destination. In less than four years, this Academy has been transformed from 4th Class to 1st Class Marine institution , that compete favourably with others at International level.”

He, however, appreciated the support of the ministry of Transportation led by Engr. Mu’azu Sambo, saying with the ongoing reforms in the Nigerian Marítime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and MAN, Oron, Nigeria is ready to clinch the category C seat of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

While charging the cadets to be good ambassador of the academy, Nigeria and the maritime industry at large, he added that, “for the graduating cadets, you have been given a solid foundation in terms of Knowledge and Character moulding, to challenge the vagaries of the Seas , eafaring career and for further roles in the Maritime Industry at large. Be good Ambassadors of this school and Nigeria, above all.”