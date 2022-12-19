Hollandia is collaborating with two renowned food influencers, Zeelicious Foods and Kiki Foodies, to showcase exciting ways consumers can enjoy their favourite dairy brand with four unique holiday recipes to prepare and consume with family, as well as friends.

The company said in a statement that Hollandia has also unveiled a new consumer campaign tagged #MyDairyPoweredHollandiaChristmas where consumers would be asked what Hollandia means to them and their loved ones during the festive season adding that both campaigns will be amplified via the @HollandiaYoghurt and @HollandiaEvaporatedMilk platforms.

Category Head, Hollandia, Mrs. Gloria Nwabuike, stated that the collaboration with influencers is to showcase how consumers can incorporate healthier spins of their favourite holiday recipes into meals with Hollandia. She noted that the #MyDairyPoweredHollandiaChristmas is about encouraging consumers to embrace dairy nourishment with Hollandia for the season.

“We are delighted to unveil these engagements for the festive season to nudge consumers to prioritise dairy consumption, stay healthy through the season and have a great start to the new year,” she said.

‘‘Wondering what the fuss is about? Dairy provides a nutritional punch and contains over 10 nutrients that are important for our general health, nervous system, muscle function, and of course, bone health.

dairy foods like milk and yoghurt are a rich source of Vitamins A, B1, B12, Calcium, Potassium, Magnesium, Zinc and Phosphorous, as well as Protein and low-glycemic index (low-GI) Carbohydrates. Calcium and Vitamin D are important nutrients for any age. Eating or drinking dairy products help to improve bone health, especially in children and adolescents when bone mass is being built. They also promote bone health and prevent the start of osteoporosis in adults.

‘‘That’s why it is important that for us to ensure we consume healthy dairy drinks like Hollandia, which include Hollandia Yoghurt and Hollandia Evaporated Milk. Both come with unique qualities that are associated with them. Each of these sub brands have exciting variants to appeal to everyone, no matter their goals and needs,’’ the statement read in part.