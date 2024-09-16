The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has asked Nigerians to reflect on the power of Allah to fulfil His promises to mankind.

The governor also reminded Nigerians of the obligation to follow Allah’s guidance at all time.

AbdulRazaq gave the admonition during the celebration of Maolud Nabbiy (the birth of Prophet Muhammad) at the Ilorin township stadium on Monday.

He said that the birth of Prophet Muhammad was a mercy to mankind, noting that, “His prophethood offered a unique guidance and blessing to the world. ”

Represented by the Senior Adviser/ Counselor, Alh Saadu Salahu, the governor said, “We saw in the birth and rise of Prophet Muhammad an important lesson about how God can protect and lead us to our destiny against all odds. Despite being an orphan and surrounded by hostile confederates of non-believers, the Prophet attained his destiny and discharged his message to the world without blemish.

“This is a lesson for everyone, especially persons who may find themselves in different phases of life. With sincere faith and reliance on Allaah, hard work, adherence to communal values, and consistency, we can face any condition and emerge victorious and stronger.

“I ask Allaah to forgive our sins, bless our Emir, our communities, and our nation, and grant us ease. May the blessings of Allaah continue to be upon the noble Prophet.”

In his Maolud Nabbiy message, the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu rejoiced with Muslims on the occasion.

The Speaker said, “In the spirit of the celebration, I’d like to urge us all to keep reflecting on the noble and exemplary life the Prophet lived, as well as his teachings which centered around kindness, compassion, strengthening of brotherhood, and community relation.

“I also urge us all to continue to emulate the Prophet by renewing our patriotism, love our nation, and support our leaders with prayers for Allah’s guidance as they pilot our affairs so that we can have sustainable peace, progress, and development as Nigerians.”