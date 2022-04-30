Nigerian workers today join the rest of the world to mark this year’s International Workers Day. Celebrations to mark the event are slated for the Eagle Square in Abuja from 10:00 am.

In a press statement yesterday signed by the national president, Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba and president, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, the congresses felicitate with all Nigerian workers and people.

The statement said; “The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) felicitate with all Nigerian workers and people on the commemoration of the 2022 International Workers Day. The national celebration of this year’s May Day will take place on Sunday, 1 May 2022 by 10:00am at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the celebration will also hold across all the states of the federation.

“Given the imminence of the Eid-E-Fitr Sallah celebration, the national May Day commemoration will only be shifted to Monday, 2nd May 2022 if the moon is sighted today being Saturday, 30th April 2022, This is to allow our Muslim brothers and sisters observe the Eid prayer.

“ The venue and time of the May Day would remain the same, we will communicate with workers, our invited guests and the general public once there is a postponement.”

The theme of this year celebration; “Labour Politics and the Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria” focuses on the significance of Nigerian workers to participate actively in politics and the role they can play in determining who emerge winners in various political seats in the 2023 general elections.

Labour had promised to mobilise its over 10 million votes including another one million pensioners’ votes in support of candidates who align with their manifestos and the 2022 Labour Charter of Demands unveiled in March this year.

The charter which captures several demands, borders on the welfare of Nigerian workers and seeks answers to the questions of development in Nigeria and new approach for social emancipation of Nigerian workers through active participation in the electioneering process.

President of the senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday sent his best wishes to Nigerian workers on the occasion of the May Day celebration.

A statement signed by his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, said Lawan also celebrated the workers for their immense contributions to the development of the nation even as he appealed for a quick resolution in the ongoing negotiations between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to ensure that universities reopen for learning and research.

“Nigerian workers deserve our appreciation and respect for their contributions to the development of our country.

“I also salute them for their patriotic cooperation with the government and other institutions in the collective efforts to address societal challenges.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that labour creates wealth for the nation, the more reason that the welfare of Nigerian workers should always be accorded priority.

“As a parliament, the National Assembly will continue to partner with the organised labour in addressing issues that affect workers and the generality of the Nigerian people.

“Despite the prevailing challenges, the relationship between labour and the government should be cooperative in the overall interest of the country.

“We should always be mindful that no society can make meaningful progress without industrial peace and harmony.

“Once again, I say congratulations to all Nigerian workers and wish them a happy May Day,” Lawan said.

Similarly, PDP presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim, commended Nigerian workers for their steadfastness and determination to put in their best despite the current harsh economic realities in the country.

In his 2022 May Day message to workers released from his campaign office in Abuja yesterday, the former president of the senate lamented the downturn in the quality of life of workers in the country caused by the bad economic situation.

Anyim cited the high rate of inflation, underemployment, salary delays and denials as some of the major economic challenges facing workers as well as the myriad of non-economic factors that have brought pains to workers in the country.

He praised Nigerian workers for continuing to put in their best despite the difficult work environment and conditions, describing workers as genuine patriots.

He urged them not to be demoralised by the situation and assured them that by the grace of God, the on-going political transition would enthrone a new government in 2023 that would be mindful of their plight, competent in the management of the economy and be able to reverse the pains of today.

Anyim said: “It is shocking how the living and working conditions of the Nigerian public and private sector workers have rapidly deteriorated in the last few years.

“As I celebrate with you on the occasion of this year’s Workers’ Day, I share with you the pains and agony of Nigerian workers. On the one hand, uncontrolled inflation has wiped out the purchasing power of the civil and public servants as well as the private sector workers.

“On the other hand, the deplorable state of the Nigerian economy has made it almost impossible to raise salaries and wages to a commensurate level with the Inflation rate, thereby putting workers in further quagmire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And yet, many workers in the country are grossly underemployed and underpaid in the face of galloping Inflation.

“In addition, the over-yoked workers, like the rest of Nigerians, are also contending with insecurity, exorbitant rents, poor transport facilities and dearth of other vital infrastructures.

“Despite these militating factors, you have continued to work and create wealth for the country. This resilience, undoubtedly, marks Nigerian workers out as great patriots, who, given the right environment would be in the forefront of launching Nigeria into her rightful place in terms of development.

“Your sacrifice shall not be in vain. I urge you take the ongoing political transition seriously and participate actively, so that by 2023, Nigeria will have a very competent government that will address all the challenges dragging the country down.”

“By the grace of God, I see a greater and brighter Nigeria emerging from the agonies of the present time,” the presidential aspirant stated.