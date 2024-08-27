TSV Rohr FC of Germany forward, Prince Mayungbe, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), as well as the board of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and other stakeholders to prioritize improvements in the domestic league.

The former Sunshine Stars player, who gave the advice in a chat with LEADERSHIP Sports, emphasized the need for enhanced focus on the Nigerian topflight, particularly concerning players welfare. He expressed concern that the continuous departure of promising young talents has left the league vulnerable, suggesting that addressing these issues could help stem the exodus.“I have first hand experience from playing in the league and am well-positioned to evaluate its current state,” Mayungbe noted. “Nigeria boasts some of the finest talent in Africa. With necessary improvements in the NPFL, Nigerian clubs could become formidable competitors in both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.”

He highlighted player welfare as a major concern, urging the NFF and the league board to ensure that clubs prioritize the well-being of their players.

“Players need to be motivated to perform at their best. Addressing this issue will help retain talent and improve the overall quality of the league,” Mayungbe said.

Mayungbe also pointed out the importance of support for smaller clubs and the need for enhanced security measures at matches to ensure the safety of fans and players alike.

Reflecting on his current experience in the German League with TSV Rohr FC, he praised its organization and player-focused approach.

“The German League is exceptionally well-organized, with a strong emphasis on player welfare and fan safety. The authorities here continuously work to improve the league, and this is something I hope can be mirrored back home.”

Having joined TSV Rohr FC on a free transfer in July 2024, there are high expectations that his addition will bring a renewed vigor to the team.